Correction

The Aug. 15 edition of the Glen Cove/Oyster Bay Record Pilot, Syosset-Jericho Tribune and Nassau Observer incorrectly reported that the Town of Oyster Bay councilmembers tabled the discussion of the proposed shellfish moratorium. The record on the measure will remain open for the 30 days following the Aug. 13 board meeting, which is standard practice following a public hearing.

Additionally, a Town of Oyster Bay representative says the underwater land is 102,000 acres, not 5,000, as incorrectly quoted from a resident. The proposed ban would only affect the 1,850 acres of land that is currently leased to Frank M. Flowers & Sons, Inc.