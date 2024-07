Congregation Beth Tikvah invites you to our Membership/Religious School Open House on Wednesday, August 7 from 7:00-9:00 PM at 3710 Woodbine Avenue in Wantagh -near the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway. Meet our teachers and Rabbi Moshe Weisblum. Take a tour of our school. Ice cream will be served. For more information, please call 516-785-2445.

Information provided by Jo-Ann Hertzman on behalf of CBT.