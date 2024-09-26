How high school seniors can prepare for college right now

Senior year of high school is an exciting, yet overwhelming time for students. As the final stretch before college, it’s a critical period to start planning for the transition into higher education. Whether you’re still working through applications or you’ve already received acceptance letters, there are several important steps you can take to ensure you’re well-prepared for your first year of college.

1. Complete and Submit College Applications

If you haven’t yet finished your college applications, this should be your top priority. Many colleges have deadlines in the fall and early winter, particularly for early decision or early action programs. Regular decision deadlines are often in January or February. Make sure you are aware of all the deadlines for the schools you’re interested in and allocate enough time to gather materials like recommendation letters, transcripts and test scores. Be sure to proofread your essays and double-check your application materials before submitting them.

2. Apply for Financial Aid

College is a significant financial investment. It’s important to understand your options for financial aid. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens every year on Oct. 1, and you must submit it as soon as possible to maximize your chances of receiving aid. Many schools also require the CSS Profile for non-federal financial aid, so check with your prospective colleges about their requirements. Don’t wait until the last minute—some financial aid is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. Maintain Strong Grades

Even though senior year is a time to look ahead to college, you must continue to focus on your academics. Colleges will receive your final high school transcript and a significant drop in grades can jeopardize your acceptance. Stay on top of your assignments, ask for help if needed, and keep preparing for exams. If you’re taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses, remember that AP exams in May can provide you with college credit, potentially saving you money and time in the future.

4. Prepare for Standardized Tests (If Necessary)

Many colleges have adopted test-optional policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some still require standardized tests like the SAT or ACT. If the colleges on your list require test scores, or if you believe submitting them will strengthen your application, now is the time to prepare. Consider taking the test in the fall or early winter of your senior year, leaving enough time for retakes if needed. There are plenty of free resources available, including practice tests on the College Board and Khan Academy websites.

5. Explore Majors and Career Interests

While many students start college without knowing exactly what they want to major in, it’s a good idea to start exploring your interests and potential career paths now. Research different majors and career fields that align with your skills and passions. If possible, reach out to professionals in your areas of interest or participate in internships and job-shadowing opportunities to get a better sense of what you might enjoy studying in college.

6. Develop Time Management and Study Skills

College courses are often more challenging and require a higher level of independent study than high school classes. Now is the perfect time to develop strong time management and study habits that will serve you well in college. Start by setting aside regular study sessions and breaking down large assignments into smaller, manageable tasks. Use planners or digital tools like Google Calendar to stay organized and keep track of deadlines.

7. Prepare for Campus Life

College life is more than academics—it’s a complete lifestyle change. Take time now to prepare for the independence you’ll experience when you move to campus. Learn basic life skills such as cooking, doing laundry and managing finances. Create a budget for your first year of college, factoring in tuition, room and board, textbooks, transportation and personal expenses. If you plan to live in a dorm, start thinking about the essentials you’ll need, like bedding, toiletries and organizational supplies.

8. Strengthen Your Support Network

Your support network—family, friends, teachers, and counselors—plays a vital role in your college journey. Stay connected with the people who are there to help you navigate the college application process, make important decisions and handle the emotional transition from high school to college. Don’t hesitate to ask for advice or support when you need it. Your teachers and counselors can provide valuable guidance on applications, essays and recommendation letters, while family and friends can offer emotional support during this time of change.

9. Take Care of Your Mental and Physical Health

As you prepare for college, don’t forget to take care of your mental and physical well-being. Senior year can be stressful, with the pressure of college applications, exams, and social commitments. Make time for relaxation, hobbies, and activities that help you de-stress. Exercise regularly, eat healthy and get enough sleep to keep your body and mind in top shape.

Preparing for college is an exciting yet demanding process, but taking proactive steps during your senior year can set you up for success. From finalizing applications to building life skills and developing strong study habits, the work you do now will make your transition to college smoother and more rewarding. Stay organized, seek support and enjoy this significant milestone as you prepare for the next chapter in your academic journey.