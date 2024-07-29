CN Guidance and Counseling Services’ 24th Annual Golf Outing Charity Event

The CN Guidance Annual Golf Outing charity event, held Monday, July 22, at Stonebridge Golf Links & Country Club saw leaders from Long Island area businesses, civic organizations, behavioral health providers, and public officials gather and honor achievements in Mental Health and Substance Use treatment and prevention and donate vital funds to support its mission.

Deputy Minority Leader of the Nassau County Legislature Arnold Drucker and Liz Burke, Assistant Professor at Hofstra University and News 12 LI Reporter, were recognized for their work in the community supporting CN Guidance’s behavioral health mission.

“We are so grateful to our generous supporters and honorees for their work in our community and for a very successful event that will help the 34,000 Long Islanders we impact each year,” said CN Guidance CEO Jeffrey Friedman.

The funds raised for CN Guidance and Counseling services go toward various services and programs they offer. Services include mental health and substance abuse treatment, community training and workshops and more.

CN Guidance offers mobile programs with their mobile recovery unit that goes around Long Island to help people; they offer housing to provide stability and long-term support and host various programs for children, teens, adults, veterans, people with disabilities, homeless individuals and seniors.

CN Guidance helps people coordinate their care and get resources so Long Islanders can get the care that they need.

According to a spokesperson for GN Guidance, last year, they reached over 34,000 people on Long Island. That number includes individuals in treatment and their families.

For more information about CN Guidance, visit centralnassau.org