Charles Parlato Obituary

Charles L. Parlato, 81, of Port Washington and Glen Cove, NY, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2024. Born February 27, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, to Charles Joseph and Julia Parlato. He attended Hunter College and worked in the advertising industry for many years as Senior VP of Media. Devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Jane, daughter KP and sister, Joan Parlato. He is predeceased by his mother, father and brother, Richard Parlato. Charles was proud knowing that he introduced KP to live theatre, where she found her calling as a stage manager. He loved his family, his old and new friends, fly-fishing, and his dogs. His family wishes to thank all the medical professionals who cared for him during his illness. Donations can be made to the Mary Ann Tully Hospice Inn in his honor. Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.