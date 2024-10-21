Celebrating Roosevelt’s 166th birthday

The Friends of Sagamore Hill will celebrate Theodore Roosevelt’s 166th birthday with a weekend-long celebration.

The day will feature a wide variety of events to recognize Oyster Bay’s hometown president. The day will close with a sunset cruise in the bay aboard Christeen, a historic oyster sloop.

Brian Tadler, the Friends of Sagamore Hill’s social media manager, said the group aims to do “whatever we can to promote the legacy.”

Reenactore Joe Wiegand will be at many of this weekend’s events.

He is “one of the best presidential reenactors in the country,” Tadler said.

He said that Roosevelt’s interests and advocacy inspire events.

A calendar of the weekend’s festivities is as follows:

Friday at 6:30 p.m.: Ghost Stories with Roosevelt

Gather around the campfire with spooky ghost stories told by Wiegand. There will be marshmallows and refreshments.

Tadler said Roosevelt “happened to love Halloween” and shared scary stories with his children every year.

The event is in partnership with the Audubon Center. The event is for ages 10 and up, and pre-registration is required. Admission is $25 per person. Please call (516) 922-3200 for more information.

Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.: “A Strenuous Life” Hike

Wiegand will tour the grounds of Sagamore Hill, weather permitting. The fee for members is $10, for nonmembers, $15, and for children’s admissions, free. Two sessions will be offered during the day.

Saturday at 5:30 p.m.: Raynham’s Hall Ghost Walk

Raynham Hall will present a ghostly puppet walk through town with a party next to the museum. Costumes are encouraged. There will be raffle prizes and trick-or-treating downtown during the day.

Sunday at 10:00 a.m.: Visit Young’s Cemetary

Visit the burial site of Theodore Roosevelt at Young’s Ceremony in Oyster Bay. Visitors are encouraged to leave carnations behind.

Sunday at 11:00 a.m.: Walk with Roosevelt

Wiegand will lead a walk through the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center and discuss Roosevelt’s legacy and role in developing the National Parks.

Sunday at noon: Visit Sagamore Hill

Sagamore Hill is known as Roosevelt’s “Summer White House.” Wiegand will deliver a speech commemorating the 125th anniversary of Roosevelt’s election as governor.

Sunday at 1:00 p.m.: Visit Downtown Oyster Bay

Wiegand will be at Teddy’s Bully Bar at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.: Book signing at Theodore’s Books

This event is co-sponsored by the Gold Coast Book Fair.

Sunday at 3:00 p.m.: Roosevelt’s Farewell Speech at the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum

Wiegand will deliver Roosevelt’s farewell speech, which shares personal stories and contributions to international politics.

Sunday at 4:00 p.m.: Sunset Cruise Aboard Christeen

The historic oyster sloop Christeen will take a two-hour cruise around the bay, followed by a ceremony and birthday cake. The WaterFront Center, Friends of Sagamore Hill, and the Town of Oyster Bay will put on the event.

Admissions is $75. The cruise will take depart from 1 West End Avenue.

Monday at 7:00 p.m.: The Teddy Roosevelt Show

Wiegand will present a one-man show recounting Roosevelt’s adventures at Christ Church Parish Hall. He will relive Roosevelt’s iconic moments like bear hunting and ranching, as well as his childhood memories. Refreshments will be provided.

This is the first year the Friends of Sagamore Hill will be presenting a weekend full of celebrations.

“I would love for this to be annual,” Tadler said.

As social media manager, Tadler is “trying to increase activity and outreach.” He said this weekend will be a great starting point for future expansions.