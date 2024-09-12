Celebrating 15 years of summer reading with 118 prizes

By Patrice Benneward

Syosset Library’s 15th annual Adult Summer Reading Club wrapped up in August with a party and a live, virtual visit by author and Long Island resident Ellen Meister, whose ninth and newest novel, “Divorce Towers,” was released Sept. 1.

Meister started her career as a copywriter and published her first book in 2006. Since then, she has appeared on National Public Radio, was selected for the prestigious Indie Next List by the American Booksellers Association, and has received a television series option from Home Box Office.

Her nonfiction has appeared in The New York Times, Newsday, Wall Street Journal Blog, Huffington Post, and other venues. She also teaches creative writing and editing and provides a wide range of editorial services.

This year, 208 residents joined the Adult Summer Reading Club. They submitted 1,250 tickets documenting the books they read. Participants who read at least five titles won a free book. At the wrap-up party, 18 door prizes (many of which were copies of Meister’s works) and 80 general prizes were awarded.

Over the course of the summer, an additional 20 prizes were distributed. Altogether, more than 118 prizes were awarded.

49 local businesses and five publishers helped make possible this year’s adult summer reading program. For their support, on behalf of the Syosset Library, the Readers’ Services Department would like to thank the following local businesses for their generous donations:

Bagel Boss, Beltrami: A Men’s Store, Blue Jean Baby, Butera’s Restaurant, Center Coffee Shop, Chris &Tony’s Family Style Italian Restaurant & Catering, Dakotah Salon & Spa, Denny’s, Dirty Taco and Tequila, Erika Cole Salon, Fingers, Faces & Toes, Frantoni’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, GoGo Nail & Spa, Greenfield’s ShopRite, H Nail Bar, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar, Iavarone Brothers, It’s Greek to Me Restaurant, Iziks & Steve Barbershop, Jennifer Ann Cosmetics, Jerrie Shop, John Michael Salon, Kenny’s Men’s & Boy’s Wear, Kokonut Face and Body, Madison’s Niche, Mario’s Pizzeria, Max & Gino’s All-American Clothing Co., Meyer’s Farm Stand, Mixology Clothing Company, MR’TIQUE, Ms’tique, Naot Footwear, New Country Delicatessen, On Parade Diner, One Small Step Children’s Footwear, Pasta-eria Italian Kitchen, Press 195, Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream – Syosset Location, Ray Leventhal Clothing, Restore Hyper Wellness, Roast, Sandwich House, Robbins Nail Spa, Salon Entourage, Salute Ristorante & Bar, Syosset Seafood, Tenjin Japanese Restaurant, Topspin Tennis, Trader Joe’s and Woodbury Sports

We would also like to thank the following publishers for their generous book donations:

Hachette Book Group, Kensington Books Publishing, Macmillan Publishers, Simon and Schuster Publishing Company and W.W. Norton & Company

Our gratitude to author Ellen Meister for joining us at the 2024 Adult Summer Reading Club Wrap-Up Party to discuss the writer’s life and the writing of her newest book, Divorce Towers.

Patrice Benneward is a reference librarian at Syosset Public Library