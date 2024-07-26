Bonanza’s Stand honored for 127 years of history in the Oyster Bay community

By Seraina Caviezel

The oldest continuous family business within the hamlet of Oyster Bay, Bonanza’s Stank, is finally receiving the recognition it deserves with a historical marker.

Founded by Italian immigrants John and Emma Bonanza in 1897, who came from Italy with a dream to sell their homemade Italian ices.

They pushed their cart up and down the street to the ball fields and throughout the community until they settled on Shore Avenue in Oyster Bay, and 127 years later are still there.

“127 years later, John and Emma’s dream is still going strong right here in Oyster Bay,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “With determination, hard work, a spirit of entrepreneurship, as well as that Oyster Bay spirit, this family then and this family now continues to show their love for the community by having this very special business.”

The stand has evolved from humble beginnings to a cherished local institution. Bonanza’s is known for selling hot dogs and over 100 unique flavors of Italian ices, ranging from chocolate to rainbow.

“Bonanza’s is a community business. We love to serve the people,” said Phil Jr. Bonanza, a fourth-generation Bonanza. “We are looking forward to keeping the traditions going for generations to come.”

Saladino and the Town Board unveiled the historical marker representing the generational legacy of John, Micheal, Phillip Sr. and now Phillip Jr.

A crowd of over 30 Bonanza’s lovers of all generations, grandparents, parents and children, gathered to celebrate this iconic establishment and its history.

“We have so many members of the community here for this very special occasion, folks who have been here for years and years and young folks who are just starting out in their roots in the community,” Saladino said.

Saladino acknowledged the deep history of Oyster Bay, citing that President Theodore Roosevelt only began his term as president in 1901, so of course, he also enjoyed Bonanza’s ice-cold Italian ice.

“We have so much to be proud of with an abundance of history. I am very proud to be joined by members of the Bonanza family who have served our community for many many generations,” Saladino said. “A business that is in the fabric of the Oyster Bay community and Oyster Bay’s history.”