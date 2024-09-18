Recently Sold: Gold Coast

Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Kings Point, 49 Pond Road is a stunning modern, contemporary residence custom-built to emphasize exquisite views of the Long Island Sound and Manhattan Skyline. This home sold on Aug. 21 for $5,300,000. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The exterior was designed using timeless materials featuring a cascading blue-slate roof while effortlessly integrating limestone and wood elements. The property boasts more than 1.3 acres; the majestic grounds have matured, colorful privacy plantings and sprawling flat lawn space. The yard includes a large stone entertaining patio that is half-covered and has a built-in outdoor kitchen and a roomy storage shed. The residence comes with access to a private, sandy beach.

Step into this impressive and stately brick six-bedroom colonial in the sought-after Village of Flower Hill and you will immediately appreciate the finest craftsmanship and elegant finishes throughout more than 7,100 square feet of luxury living. This home at 9 Walter Ln. sold on Sept. 16 for $4,645,000. With grand formal rooms perfect for entertaining and casual spaces to cozy up by the fire, play a game of pool, host a movie night, work, exercise and relax, this fine residence offers a retreat for the entire family. Special highlights include a classic eat-in kitchen with a large center island, food pantry, laundry room, a family room with fireplace and French doors leading to the rear patio, a custom billiard room with fireplace and bar/butler’s pantry, ideal for entertaining. The finished lower level boasts high ceilings with an oversized recreation room, home cinema, guest suite, second laundry room and a three-car garage. The second floor features a serene primary suite, two additional bedrooms, each with a new en-suite bathroom, and an additional two bedrooms that share a spacious bathroom. With a home generator, central vacuum and abundant storage, every important amenity has been carefully considered. This home is set on an acre of landscaped property with an outdoor kitchen, mature plantings and complete privacy on a cul de sac.

This stunning architectural masterpiece is nestled on the coast at 459 Cold Spring Rd. in Laurel Hollow. It sold on Aug. 21 for $3,450,000. Built in 2019, this grand Hamptons-style colonial sits on a sprawling two-acre lot, offering unparalleled luxury and elegance. Step inside to discover an open floor plan adorned with intricate millwork, and custom oak wood floors, flooded with natural light. This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a gourmet chef’s kitchen with high-end Viking appliances, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. The great room, with its cozy fireplace, serves as the heart of the home, providing a warm and inviting space for family gatherings. The finished basement is an entertainer’s dream, boasting a state-of-the-art movie theater, a rejuvenating sauna, a private fitness facility and a custom modern bar. This space is designed for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment. Right in your backyard you’ll find private beach access and mooring rights, making it easy to enjoy all of the serene surroundings that the north shore of Long Island has to offer. Its prime location ensures convenience to shopping, dining, parks, beaches and Cold Spring Harbor’s top-rated schools.

This beautiful Colonial located on a private cul-de-sac at 4 Filasky Court in Upper Brookville sold on Sept. 21 for $3,200,000. This bright and light-filled home sits on more than two acres of flat, landscaped grounds and has an in-ground pool, a Jacuzzi hot tub, an outdoor built-in grill, a sports court, a cabana and pool house (with kitchenette/bar, recreation room, bedroom, full bathroom and laundry). The home’s grand entry welcomes you into a well-appointed and impeccably maintained space with high ceilings and a nicely flowing floor plan. It features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The finished full basement adds another level of enjoyment, with a theater/media room, a kitchenette, an exercise room and recreation rooms. The home has a three-car garage and a generator.

Compiled by Christy Hinko, listing details courtesy of Zillow/OneKey MLS