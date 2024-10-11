Bethpage woman faces 25 years in prison for drunk driving incident

Bethpage resident Cheryl Bergenstock, 64, was arraigned on Wednesday in a drunk car accident that killed an 82-year-old Old Bethpage resident, Alan Goldsand, in June.

Bergenstock pleaded not guilty and remained out on a $200,000 bond, according to the Nassau County Police Department. She faces 25 years in prison if found guilty.

“This defendant was allegedly more than twice the legal limit for alcohol when she crossed into 82-year-old Alan Goldsand’s path and crashed head-on into his vehicle,” District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a release.

Donnelly said that on June 28, Bergenstock was driving northbound on Round Swamp Road in Bethpage and collided head-on with Goldsand, who was traveling southbound.

The NCPD said an analysis of her vehicle showed that she was allegedly driving 78 miles per hour on a road with a 45 mile-per-hour speed limit prior to the incident. Her vehicle crossed over a double yellow line before colliding with Goldsand’s, the police said.

Donnelly said Goldsand survived the initial crash and was rushed by helicopter to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset following the incident. She said he suffered bilateral femur fractures, had a chest tube inserted and sustained internal injuries.

Goldsand underwent surgery for his injuries, but died June 29.

“Speeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are not just illegal, they are often a deadly combination,” Donnelly said. “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family as we pursue justice for this senseless and entirely preventable tragedy.”

Bergenstock was taken by ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she was treated for minor injuries, Donnelly said.

The NCPD said it received a warrant for Bergenstock’s blood, which had a blood alcohol content of .20% approximately one hour after the incident.

The full list of counts Bergenstock faces are aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, aggravated while driving intoxicated, two counts of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Bergenstock pleaded not guilty. The NCPD said she was asked to surrender her passport and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

She is due back in court on Nov. 15 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.