Bethpage schools joined with Nassau BOCES to host diverse summer program

Bethpage Union Free School District, in collaboration with Nassau BOCES, hosted an elementary summer program for students in grades K-7 at JFK Middle School. The program, which ran through Aug. 1, offered a broad array of courses designed to cater to various interests and abilities, ensuring that every student found something they were passionate about.

From rigorous academics to creative arts, the course offerings included Math Challenges, Musical Theater, Orchestra, String and Bead Art, Physical Education, and STEM. The program was intended to enhanced students’ knowledge and provide an enjoyable and stimulating environment throughout the summer break.

Information provided by the Bethpage Union Free School District.