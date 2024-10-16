Belmont Park Village Arrives in New York

Today, luxury shopping destination Belmont Park Village soft opens on Long Island in metropolitan New York, offering a sneak preview of the experience to come.

Throughout its rolling opening, Belmont Park Village will feature a curation of select boutiques from leading international fashion and lifestyle brands to local favorites, offering a mix of previous seasons’ collections at exceptional value, year-round.

Brands opening throughout the next few weeks include Thom Browne, Palm Angels, Rene Caovilla, AllSaints, Swarovski, Paige, Longchamp, RAINS, John Varvatos, and Roberto Cavalli, with additional brands, such as Aquazzura, Fusalp, Lacoste, Missoni, L’Occitane, Orlebar Brown, The North Face, Vivienne Westwood and more, set to open in the coming months.

Notably, several brands—including Thom Browne, Rene Caovilla, Aquazzura, Missoni, Palm Angels, RAINS, Orlebar Brown, and Vivienne Westwood—are debuting their first off-price boutiques in America.

Located within easy reach of John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, and accessible via direct train from both Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station, Belmont Park Village will grow to introduce visitors, whether local or from abroad, to an exquisite all-day, open-air shopping and leisure destination.

The Village will soon offer an array of dining venues, including Ladurée, Le Botaniste, Pret A Manger, Frost + Fry—an exciting new culinary brand by Chef Anshu Anghotra from London with Jeffrey Chodorow and Robin Leigh—and Hundredfold, an American brasserie flagship restaurant by Patina Restaurant Group set to open spring 2025.

As the destination matures, Belmont Park Village will be rolling out a suite of guest services including Hands-free Shopping, Personal Shopping, in-house concierge, and a VIP private shopping space — The Apartment—opening in 2025.

Belmont Park Village sets a benchmark for sustainable development, ensuring a positive

impact on the environment and community. The Village is the first retail development in

North America to achieve a Design Stage Outstanding rating from the world’s leading

environmental certification system, BREEAM, ranking it among the most sustainable retail

projects in the country.

Belmont Park Village is the latest addition to The Bicester Collection, its 12th Village worldwide and first Village in North America. A global family of experiential destinations, The Bicester Collection spans 12 luxury retail Villages in Europe, China, and now North America, UBS Arena (home of the New York Islanders NHL team and venue for world-class live entertainment), and two award-winning beachfront resort hotels and a Michelin-star restaurant in Southern California.

Located next door to UBS Arena, Belmont Park Village continues the redevelopment of historic Belmont Park, the renowned site of the Belmont Stakes horse race, traditionally the final leg of the Triple Crown. Belmont Park Village will join the beating heart of Belmont Park, a new destination blending sports, music, hospitality and luxury shopping in the New York Metropolitan area.

Starting today, Belmont Park Village will be open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belmont Park Village is located at 2501 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont. Visit www.BelmontParkVillage.com to learn more.