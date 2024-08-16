Author visits Temple Beth Sholom to present book on antisemitism

BY Erica Schwartz

Temple Beth Sholom hosted author Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath for a presentation about her book, “#anti­semitism: Com­ing of Age Dur­ing the Resur­gence of Hate” on Aug 15.

Wende Jager-Hyman coordinated the event and introduced Vinokor-Meinrath to the attendees. She said Vinokor-Meinrath’s book addresses the current “unthinkable” state of antisemitism in the United States today and is grateful for the author’s presence at the synagogue.

“As a child of a survivor, I never thought that I would be standing here facing the reality of widespread antisemitism in America, but here we are,” she said. “I need to really thank Samantha for joining us to help us make our way through this.”

Co-sponsored by the Temple Beth Sholom ECC and the Religious School Parents Association, the free event was presented in partnership with the Jewish Book Council. Vinokor-Meinrath spoke to the audience alone before joining in conversation with Temple Beth Sholom Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon.

Vinokor-Meinrath introduced herself as a “deeply reluctant expert on antisemitism.”

“I don’t think anyone who is not a historian actually wants to be an expert on antisemitism,” she said.

She said her book was written before Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but the rising antisemitism that has ensued since then has made the book more relevant.

Vinokor-Meinrath said she recalled texting her family and friends in Israel and watching the events that took place unfold via posts and videos shared on social media. She said that as a parent and as a Jewish educator, she had to make sense of what was happening quickly in order to be able to explain it to children.

“I, and all of us who care about young people, and all of us who are Jewish, all of us who are Jewish-adjacent, our allies, or humans of the world, were asked to do something that no other generation has ever been asked to do,” she said. “We had to make meaning of that moment in real-time.”

Vinokor-Meinrath shared some statistics from January 2024 about the current state of antisemitism and antisemitic beliefs in the United States. She said antisemitism is the only form of hatred that statistically “trends in the wrong direction.”

“Every other societal evil – racism, homophobia, hatred of women, we know statistically young people are more likely to recognize it for what it is, to call it out, and to be working to fix it,” she said. “Antisemitism is going the wrong way.”

Vinokor-Meinrath then joined in conversation with Ben-Gideon for the audience. During the discussion, Vinokor-Meinrath and Ben-Gideon said the Holocaust and the common phrase, “Never Again,” have become universalized.which Vinokor-Meinrath attributes to fact that many Holocaust survivors are no longer alive.

Ben-Gideon complimented Vinokor-Meinrath for her ability to connect different generations to the history of antisemitism and the Holocaust through her writing.

“We have a couple generations in this room,” he said. “One of the brilliant things about your book and your analysis is the layering, looking at how a different generation might experience this.”

In response to Ben-Gideon’s question about how parents and grandparents can help their families move forward from current antisemitism, Vinokor-Meinrath said conversations with children about antisemitism are necessary but need to be balanced with discussions about their own Jewish identity.

“We need to have an ongoing, developmentally appropriate dialogue at every age and stage,” she said. “And, if the only conversations that we’ve had Jewishly in our household are about antisemitism or ‘Did you practice your trop for your bat mitzvah?’ we’ve missed the point entirely.”

Vinokor-Meinrath said many Jewish people have had to make “Jewish choices” for their comfort and safety, particularly since October 7. She gave the example of deciding whether or not to put a chanukiah, or menorah, in the window during the holiday of Channukah or choosing whether to select Channukah-themed wrapping paper or non-denominational wrapping paper when buying a gift.

She said it is important for parents to involve their children in these decisions and conversations, regardless of what that choice is.

“Talk to your kids about that,” she said. “Bring them in, no matter what your outcome was.”

After the conversation with Ben-Gideon, Jager-Hyman facilitated a question and answer session with the Vinokor-Meinrath and the audience. Guests were invited to purchase copies of Vinokor-Meinrath’s book and to get a copy signed by the author.

“#anti­semitism: Com­ing of Age Dur­ing the Resur­gence of Hate” is Vinokor-Meinrath’s first full-length book.

In addition to being an author, Vinokor-Meinrath is the senior director of knowledge, ideas and learning at the Jewish Education Project, according to her LinkedIn. Having earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Pittsburgh, Vinokor-Meinrath went on to earn her master’s degree from Jewish Theological Seminary and her doctorate in education from Gratz College, according to her personal website.

At the end of her conservation with Ben-Gideon, Vinokor-Meinrath told the audience about a school ancestry project she consulted on in which fifth-grade students had to research their family’s country of origin. She said one of the Jewish students felt confused about how to go about the project as her family’s story didn’t fit within the binary of a single country of origin as being part of a diasporic people.

“How do we make sure that when there is an opportunity to grapple with our Jewish identity, we’re doing it in such a way that says, ‘I don’t need to make myself smaller to be accommodated by the world,’” she said. “‘I need to help the world figure out how to make me make sense within its paradigm.’”