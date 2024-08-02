Author to discuss antisemitism at local temple

Meet Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath, author of “#Antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate,”will speak at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 PM.

Samantha will discuss how generational trauma has manifested through internalized antisemitism. Hear personal stories of challenges and hope while learning how to heal ourselves and our children.

The event will offer parents guidance regarding navigating this sensitive topic.

Join us at 7:30 p.m. in the temple’s Schaja Courtyard for wine, cheese, and a meet and greet. The author will speak at 8 p.m..

The event is free and open to the community. It is co-sponsored by the TBS Early Childhood Center and the Religious School Parents Associations. The book will be available to purchase before the event for $25. The author will sign it after her talk. Become a gold sponsor for $54 and receive a signed book or a silver sponsor for $36. Registration is required by August 10. Please go to tbsroslyn.org and click on Upcoming Events to sign up.

Temple Beth Sholom is located at 401 Roslyn Road in Roslyn Heights, The temple office may be reached at 516-621-2288. For more information, please email Wende Jager-Hyman at [email protected]

Information provided by Temple Beth Sholom of Roslyn Heights.