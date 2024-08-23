Rising Bullying Concerns: As Schools Reopen, Experts Emphasize Critical Need For Awareness

As students across the country prepare to return to school, discussions surrounding anti-bullying initiatives have surged, highlighting a pressing concern in today’s educational environment. Dr. Daniel Camillery, a pediatrician with over two decades of experience in Franklin Square, has observed this growing focus on anti-bullying measures and the broader implications for children’s mental health.

“In the early years of my practice, mental health issues were not as prevalent,” Camillery said. “But with the rise of social media around 2010 and 2011, we began to see significant changes. Social media can be a double-edged sword, providing a platform for connection but also a space where negative content about others can be spread without appropriate filters or consequences.”

This shift in social dynamics has led to an increase in anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation among young people. The situation was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as children spent more time isolated and communicating primarily through digital means.

“The biggest concern during COVID was that kids could no longer have direct contact with each other, which is crucial since we are inherently social beings. This led to a rise in anti-social behaviors, including bullying,” Camillery explained.

Bullying, by definition, involves repeated actions or behaviors targeting an individual over time. These behaviors have evolved and are now more insidious, often occurring online where they are harder to detect and stop.

“You hear about the tragic cases where a child commits suicide due to constant bullying, but what often goes unreported are the many instances of school avoidance, anxiety, and other stress-related behaviors that manifest as a result of bullying,” he said.

The impact of bullying is not confined to the schoolyard. The phenomenon transcends age groups and can be seen even among adults, often trickling down from how parents and other role models behave.

“Kids see how adults act aggressively, almost self-righteously, and they mimic those behaviors” Camillery said. “It’s not just about kids being kids anymore; it’s a societal issue that affects all age groups.”

In his practice, Camillery has seen firsthand the effects of bullying on children’s mental and physical well-being.

“Locally, we’re seeing more anxious, nervous children, drops in academic performance, and a rise in self-harm behaviors like cutting,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for us to be one of the last lines of defense after parents have tried other avenues, like speaking with school officials or even the police.”

When it comes to addressing bullying, a multifaceted approach is necessary.

“If parents suspect their child is being bullied, they should reach out to the school’s guidance counselor, the principal, and the pediatrician,” he noted. “Depending on the severity, involving the police might also be necessary, especially in cases involving physical harm or hate-based bullying.”

Camillery collaborates with organizations like the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying (LICAB) to provide resources and education to both parents and children.

“We have posters with QR codes in each exam room that link to anti-bullying resources,” Camillery said. “It opens up the conversation for kids who might be struggling but haven’t yet spoken up.”

The evolution of bullying has also led to a shift in pediatric care.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen my practice shift more toward mental health management,” Camillery added. “We’re not just treating physical illnesses anymore; we’re helping manage medication for anxiety and depression and connecting families with mental health professionals.”

Parental involvement is crucial in combating bullying. It starts with the family. Parents need to set the right example and maintain open communication with their kids.

“Unfortunately, many parents don’t realize their child is being bullied until it’s too late because the kids are locking themselves in their rooms and not talking about it,” Camillery said.

The issue of bullying is compounded by the fact that children today have more access to information than ever before, which can be overwhelming.

“These kids are exposed to so much information that they can’t always process it effectively,” Camillery said. “When we were younger, if we had a bad day, we could escape it by going outside and playing. Now, kids are constantly connected, and they can’t escape the pressures and criticisms they face online.”

As for the role of schools, Camillery believes that while schools are doing a good job of keeping the discussion around bullying alive, there’s still a disconnect.

Kids hear about anti-bullying from a young age, but they don’t always translate what they’re doing to the term ‘bullying.’ They might see it as just teasing or having fun, but when it becomes repetitive and isolating, it crosses the line. Collective effort is critical for addressing bullying.

“It’s not just the responsibility of the schools or the parents,” Camillery said. “It’s a community issue that requires awareness, education, and action from everyone involved.”

Camillery was born and raised in Bellmore. He attended Mepham High School and from there went on to earn a B.S. in Biology from Adelphi University. His medical school training was accomplished at SUNY Health Science Centers at Brooklyn where he developed a passion for children’s health and wellness. His pediatric residency was completed at North Shore University Hospital Manhasset and was chief resident of pediatrics 2000-2001. Camillery has been caring for children in Franklin Square office since 2001.