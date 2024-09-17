Tuesday’s Children celebrates community spirit: Charity founded following 9/11 continues local tradition and support of military families

Tuesday’s Children will host its annual Long Island fundraiser, Unity in Community: A Local Tribute, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club.

Unity in Community pays tribute to the community where it began 23 years ago. This year, Tuesday’s Children will honor the Church of Saint Mary in Manhasset as a beacon of light within the community.

“I am excited to join the Tuesday’s Children community in paying tribute to all we have accomplished in the past 23 years and highlighting the contributions of Saint Mary’s Church as a steadfast pillar in the local community,” Tuesday’s Children’s Chief Executive Officer Becky Rossman said.

On the evening of 9/11, the Manhasset community sought refuge at the church. The Church of Saint Mary hosted funerals for victims of the attacks, and it was in the church’s pews that the founders of Tuesday’s Children had their earliest conversations about forming the organization, according to a press release from Tuesday’s Children.

Brian Leavey is the special guest speaker for the event. Leavey is a vital champion of Tuesday’s Children’s mission. He is the surviving son of FDNY Lt. Joseph Leavey, who was killed on 9/11.

Leavey will speak about the organization’s impact and his service as a mentor to a Gold Star child.

Following the anniversary of 9/11, this year’s event highlights the significance of the local community that came together with local families to found Tuesday’s Children.

“As Tuesday’s Children continues to grow, we know we can count on this generous community to support us in keeping the promise to serve those affected by 9/11 and continue to develop support for military families of the fallen across the country,” Rossman said.

The Unity in Community tribute event represents the entire Long Island Community and helps grow Tuesday’s Children’s reach by inviting all communities affected by 9/11 to support its mission. Tuesday’s Children asks individuals, local businesses, and corporations to partake in this year’s charity event to help with Tuesday’s Children’s programming for 9/11 families and military families of the fallen at the fundraiser.

The event follows a cocktail reception format and will include live music performed by the Jim Roberti Band and whiskey and cigar pairings throughout the evening provided by Mobile Cigar Lounge. Auction prizes are available for bidding. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Proceeds from the event will support Tuesday’s Children’s continued mission to provide mentorship, peer support, career resources, family engagements, and community-building events to families impacted by trauma and loss.

Details, tickets and sponsorships are available at www.tuesdayschildren.org/unity

For more information, contact Amanda Ferrando at [email protected] or 516-726-4435