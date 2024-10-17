Massapequa Philharmonic kicks off 40th anniversary season

The Massapequa Philharmonic, Long Island’s Premiere Symphony Orchestra, kicks off its 2024-2025 season with “Symphonic Soundworlds” on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.

Under the direction of Music Director David Bernard, the program features Mahler’s monumental First Symphony, presented as part of “Beginnings and Endings”—a festival that includes performances of Mahler’s First and Ninth Symphonies in collaboration with the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony.

The program also features Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto performed by brilliant violinist Austin Weber Perks, and the world premiere of “All Hallows’ Eve” by Jay Anthony Gach to celebrate Halloween.

“Mahler’s evocative brilliance is thrilling for audiences,” Bernard said. “When you listen to a Mahler Symphony, you can feel Mahler bringing you inside his head, where you feel every emotion, every high and every low, with incredible clarity. You come for a concert but get an immersive journey, and I am so excited for our audience to have this experience.”

This concert features the World Premiere of “All Hallows’ Eve” by renowned composer and Long Beach Resident Jay Anthony Gach as part of the Massapequa Philharmonic’s partnership with the Long Island Composers’ Alliance. As part of this partnership, each Massapequa Philharmonic concert this season will include a World Premiere by a Long Island Composers’ Alliance member.

“Partnerships with local arts organizations are absolutely critical in strengthening a region’s cultural identity,” Bernard said. “And what better way to build Long Island’s cultural foundation than to feature the work of Long Island’s composers?”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the David Bernard and the Massapequa Philharmonic to showcase the work of Long Island composers with Long Island’s premiere orchestra,” Dana Richardson, president of the Long Island Composers’ Alliance, said.

Performances of the Massapequa Philharmonic will take place at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa, NY and at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY.

Tickets to Symphonic Soundworlds include a post-concert reception with refreshments where the audience members meet the performers and are available on Eventbrite — https://bit.ly/MPO20242025SEASON.

For additional information, please visit www.massphil.com