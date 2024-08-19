Long Island University alum wins gold at Paris Olympics

Brendon Rodney began his running career in high school in Toronto while looking for a sport to occupy his time after basketball season ended.

“I started out as a high jumper at the age of 16, then I eventually started to run the next year.,” Rodney said.

Rodney’s passion for the sport grew while attending Long Island University, where he continued his track and field career in college at LIU , a Division 1 school.

Now, 16 years after joining the track team, Rodney won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics as a member of Canada’s 4x 100m relay team.

“Once I started my aspirations to reach the next level were what drove me to continue training in college,” Rodney said. “Once in college, I was one of the top athletes in the NCAA, which continued to fuel my fire to be the best in the world.”

Park was not his first Olympics or the first time he won an Olympics media. But it was his first-ever gold medal.

“I have a bronze medal from Rio 2016, silver from Tokyo 2020 and now gold from Paris,” Rodney said.

Rodney said he was excited to be in Paris for his third Olympic Games.

“I run 100m and 200m along with the 4x100m relay,” he said. He is ranked in the top 20 in the world, Rodney said.

In the relay race, Rodney runs alongside three teammates. This requires trust and collaboration. For Team Canada, this came easily, as Rodney has known his teammates for over a decade.

“My teammates are my friends from childhood, knowing the for 15+ years makes trusting them easier,” he said.

Rodney still uses the skills he acquired during his training at LIU to achieve success.

“Coach Simon Hodnett from LIU taught me skills that I use now training in Brooklyn,” he said. “[He] taught me creativity, mental fortitude and grit. It prepared me for post-collegiate life.”

Rodney graduated from LIU in 2016 with a degree in exercise science, with a concentration in sports nutrition.

“LIU track and field is extremely proud to have witnessed alumni Brendon Rodney win the gold in the 4×100,” LIU track and field director Stormie Charles said. “He is a testament to the opportunity available to our athletes here at LIU.”

“Congratulations Brendon and know you have inspired the next generation of athletes here at LIU,” Charles said.