Long Island Cares asks residents to ‘adopt’ a family this Holiday Season

Food is one of our most basic needs, but it is not always available in every household as it should be. That is why, during this holiday season, Long Island Cares is inviting residents to provide nourishing meals and help those facing hardship by ‘adopting’ a family.

In 2024, Long Island Cares has seen a 44% increase in visitors to its pantries and supported agencies, according to Media Relations Specialist Peter Crescenti.

“If you compare numbers of visitors and meals served against last year’s numbers, you will see the dramatic growth in need this year,” Crescenti said. “You will see a stark reality.”

This surge in demand has strained LI Cares’ resources, and the upcoming holidays could mean empty shelves.

To combat this increase in need, during November LI Cares is accepting donations for Thanksgiving meals. Items needed for a full holiday meal include;

4 cans of Vegetables (Corn, Carrots, Mixed Vegetables, Green Beans, etc.)

4 cans of Fruit (Applesauce, Mixed Fruits, Pineapple, etc.)

1 box of Stuffing

1 box of Mashed Potato Mix

2 cans or packets of Gravy

1 can of Cranberry Sauce

1 can of Yams

1 box of Corn Muffin Mix

1 box of a complete dessert mix (Brownie Mix, Cookie Mix, etc.)

1 Frozen Turkey, Turkey Breast, or Whole Chicken (protein is optional)

The center requests that only non-perishable items, either boxed or canned, be donated.

The center is also accepting gift cards to provide holiday foods from different cultures. Please ensure the gift cards have receipts and are not stapled to anything.

Interested participants can drop off items at LI Cares’ main branch, located at 75 Davids Drive in Hauppauge. For the holiday collection drive, November hours have been extended to Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Additional locations include 386 N Wantagh Ave in Bethpage, 21 E Sunrise Hwy in Freeport, 163 N Wellwood Ave in Lindenhurst, 220 Broadway in Huntington Station, and 286 W Montauk Hwy Unit F in Hampton Bays.

For more information on delivering holiday meals to a family in need, visit https://www.licares.org/adopt_a_family/