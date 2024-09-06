Summer obituaries

Bethpage

Volkommer, Dolores G., 70-year resident of Bethpage, passed away August 6, 2024, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Edward. Loving mother of Patrick (Candy), Gerald (Evette), and the late Lee. Cherished grandmother of Kevin and Brendan. Dear sister of Katherine Deller, predeceased by her sister, Genevieve Hannigan, and brothers, Bernard and Joseph Bellew. Treasured sister-in-law of Ann Volkommer-Worrell and Cathey Volkommer-Giordano. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, August 9th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Napolitano, Frank, 91, of Bethpage, passed away August 20, 2024. Proud veteran of the Korean War. Devoted husband of 65 years to the late Josephine. Loving father of Anne (Richard) and Frank (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Alex, Jennifer, Danielle, Michael, and Samantha, who will forever remember his warmth, wisdom, and sense of humor. Dear brother of Joanne, and the late Ernest. A Funeral Mass was held Monday August 26, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Briscoe, Lorraine K., 69, of Bethpage passed away August 27, 2024. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved parents, Charles and Kathleen, and cherished sister, Kathleen. Loving sister of Charles and Patricia Sporing (Bob). Adored aunt of Rob (Mary Alyce), James (Lauren), Charles (Angela), and Samantha. Treasured great-aunt of Wade, Malcom, James and Aiden. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, August 31st, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Entombment followed at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Cooney, James “Red”, 85, longtime Bethpage resident, passed away August 30, 2024. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Deborah McDonnell, Christine (Kenny) Hawes, and James (Danielle) Cooney. Cherished grandfather of Sean McDonnell, Heather (Andrew) Coulter and proud great grandfather of Rory. Red was a long-time dedicated employee of Con Edison and proudly served in the US Army. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, September 4th, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Farmingdale

Kiernan, Ellen A., 77, of Farmingdale passed peacefully surrounded by her children on July 27. She joins her devoted husband Bill. Her legacy of love for her children Kim (William) Jordan, Keri-Ann ( Christopher) Whidden, William (Allyson) Kiernan, and cherished grandchildren Jack, Mary, Grace and Thomas Whidden, David Jordan and Siena Kiernan. Ellen was a proud registered nurse, caring for many throughout her career. A Funeral Mass was held Saturday, August 3rd, at St. Kilian RC Church. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Bologna, Rosario, 66, of Farmingdale, passed away July 31. Beloved son of Vincenza Bologna and the late Giacomo Bologna. Loving father of Jack Bologna (Angela) and Cristina Bologna. Cherished grandfather of Liliana Bologna and Lorenzo Bologna. Dear brother of Anna Bologna, Robert Bologna (Lucy), Joe Bologna (Mari), Mario Bologna (Lisa), and Frank Bologna (Alessandra). He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Josephine Amato. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Friday, August 2nd, 10 at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Cremation was private.

Dittmeier, Robert H., 87, passed away peacefully on Friday Aug. 16. Proud veteran of the United States Army. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Thomas and Michael, and father-in-law of Annette. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Matthew, Marc, and Michelle. A Funeral Mass was held Wednesday August 21st, at St. Kilian RC Church, Farmingdale. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Proto, John Anthony, 67, of Farmingdale died Aug. 24. Survived by his wife, Peggy and cherished “bonus” children Brett and Angel. Loving brother of Henry (Kathleen) and Dolores Gelish (the late Paul). Beloved uncle of Barbara Supsky (Jim), Anthony, Vincent and Kristine Alcala and great-uncle of 3 great-nieces. Dear friend of many. John will be forever remembered for his loving nature, big heart, and his dedication to family and friends in need. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, August 29th, at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.

Semper Blue, Lenka Ann, 74, of East Farmingdale died Aug. 27. Beloved wife of the late Larry. Loving mother of Larry Blue, Lauren Blue, Matthew Mathew, Cordero Blue, and Raymond Neville. Cherished grandmother of Baylee, Aiden, Korei, and Cameron. Dear sister of Joyce Vallee, predeceased by her siblings Julia Thompson, Grace Smith, Delano Semper and Milivia Semper. Treasured aunt to many. Interment took place Monday, September 2nd at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.