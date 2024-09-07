Hofstra renames field hockey stadium to honor legacy of Cindy Lewis

By LAUREN FELDMAN

The Department of Athletics at Hofstra University held a ribbon-cutting at the beginning of this month to reveal the newly renamed Cindy Lewis Stadium. The campus field hockey stadium now honors the legacy of a dedicated teacher and coach with a more than 40-year association with the university who died last year after battling cancer.

“Cindy Lewis’ commitment to Hofstra’s athletic program and her unwavering support for student-athletes will be felt for generations to come,” said Hofstra President Susan Poser. “Cindy’s passion for fostering inclusivity and equality through sports created opportunities and inspired countless individuals. Naming the field hockey stadium in her honor is a fitting tribute to a true trailblazer whose legacy will continue to empower and inspire.”

Lewis, who hailed from Massapequa, graduated from Hofstra in 1979 with a degree in physical education. She was a field hockey and women’s lacrosse student-athlete for four seasons. After earning a master’s in physical education from the University of New Hampshire in 1980, Lewis returned to her alma mater and served as head coach of both field hockey and women’s lacrosse.

Lewis also served as Hofstra’s executive associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator. During her 43-year tenure at Hofstra, she also was the department’s Title IX coordinator and handled sport administration duties for several of the Pride’s 21 athletic teams.

Lewis was a key contributor to the extensive growth of Pride Athletics, including overseeing the introduction of women’s soccer and women’s golf as intercollegiate sports. Her commitment to Title IX allowed women’s athletics at Hofstra to flourish. During her celebrated career, Lewis was inducted into the 2022 Hofstra Athletics Hall of Fame and the 2020 Long Island Metropolitan Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame. In August 2023, she received the CAA’s John H. Randolph Inspiration Award.

She died in October 2023 at the age of 66.

According to Associate Director of Athletics Stephen Gorchov, the decision to rename the stadium in Cindy’s honor was an easy one. “If there was a Mount Rushmore of women’s athletics, Cindy would be on the top of it,” he said.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. added, “Cindy Lewis was, and always will be, an incredible part of what makes Hofstra Athletics such a special place. Cindy left an indelible mark on our University and the athletics community as a whole, and we are honored to recognize her.”

The dedication took place on Sunday, Sept. 1, before Hofstra took on Old Dominion University. Gorchov said he had never seen the stadium so packed.

“I went to school here and I’ve worked here for 25 years. I’ve been to quite a few field hockey games. And I’ve never seen so many people at the game on Sunday during the ceremony.”

He added, “[Cindy] was local. People have a lot of respect for her. She was in a lot of Halls of Fame during her life, so people know the value she added to the community.”

In addition to the naming of the field hockey stadium, Hofstra announced the launch of the “EmpowHER” fundraising campaign and the Cindy Lewis Fund for Women’s Athletics at Hofstra University. Contributions to these fund-raising initiatives will help honor Cindy Lewis’ legacy and will benefit Hofstra’s women’s athletics programs and female student-athletes.

“Whether you are a strong advocate for women’s sports, a proud alumnae, a dedicated parent or friend of a current student-athlete, a friend of Cindy’s, or simply someone who believes in the power of athletics to transform lives, your contribution matters,” Gorchov said. “Together, let’s EmpowHER and honor the legacy of a trailblazing legend and invest in the future of women’s athletics at Hofstra University.”

The Cindy Lewis Stadium is official at Hofstra. (Photo credit Hofstra University)