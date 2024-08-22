Child cancer survivor becomes a Met for the day

It’s been a long road from Cohen Children’s Medical Center to home plate, but 8-year-old Mason Maier of Massapequa was only smiles when he signed an honorary contract to become a “Met for a Day” on Aug. 20. After attending the New York Mets spring training earlier this year, Mason’s dream to join his favorite team came true, flanked by his parents and his favorite nurse.

All of this was a far cry from the frightened child, who in mid-June 2019, began to suffer from unexplained fevers for long period. His mother, Laura Maier, remembered that he became increasingly lethargic, ate very little and bruised easily.

In August of that year, his parents brought him to the emergency department at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. A battery of tests revealed that Mason was living with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

To fight the disease, Mason underwent three years of chemotherapy; he also had to endure multiple hospital stays caused by infections or low white blood cell counts. “He endured about three and half years of treatment, procedures, hospital stays,” said his mother, Laura Maier, who is a Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman.. “It was Ro Corless who helped Mason get through it and become an amazing, thriving eight-year-old today. The whole staff at Cohen Children’s Medical Center has been nothing but incredible these last few years.”

Rosemarie “Ro” Corless, was Mason’s primary nurse during his treatment at Cohen Children’s. She applauded Mason’s strength and attitude throughout his treatment. “He really handled treatment like a trooper. We’re so proud of you, Mason, for all that you went through so bravely.”

Mason has been deemed in remission for more than one year. He is now, according to his parents, a happy little boy who loves school, his friends, and, of course, the New York Mets.

Donovan Mitchell, senior director of DEI and Community Relations for the Mets, was present for the honorary contract signing. He spoke on the impact Mason has made on the team.

“A lot of times we talk about the joy that [the Mets] bring to the kids, but Mason brought a lot of joy to us,” Mitchell said. “When we have our players around, they remember that this game is still a kids game. The excitement our players had throwing with him, hitting with him, being able to relive their youth through Mason, so Mason i just want to say thank you for being with us.”

Mitchell presented the document to Mason and said, “As a token of our appreciation and for what you’ve gone through, we’d like to present you with a one-day contract.”

Jeff Maier, Mason’s father, said, “We want to say thank you [to] the New York Mets, a team I grew up loving, that Mason loves. For them to be able to give this experience to him, not just back in Spring but coming back now as the season is beginning, being able to partake in such a special day… We’re just so thankful.”

As soon as it became “official,” Mason quickly swapped his Cohen Children’s cap for a Mets cap.

When asked how he felt, Mason said, “I’m excited to be a Met.”

The family then headed to Citi Field so Mason could warm up with the team and prepare for that evening’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.