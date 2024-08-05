nameplate
Kath O’Brien (l), President of The Richard J. O’Brien Foundation and the Casal Family (r) of Jackie Boy’s Crew Foundation (Photo from the ACDS)

ACDS opens splash pad at Plainview preschool

By Shari Prinstein

On July 16, 2024, ACDS was proud to celebrate the opening of the Splash Pad at its Plainview Preschool with a Ribbon Cutting. Thanks to The Richard J. O’Brien Foundation, Jackie Boy’s Crew Foundation, Tommy Brull Foundation and the ACDS PTO, ACDS’s students with special needs can now enjoy the fully accessible Splash Pad that meet their sensory, gross and fine motor needs.

ACDS, Inc., with headquarters in Plainview, NY, is dedicated to providing lifetime resources to individuals with Down syndrome, autism, and other developmental disabilities. Since 1966, the agency has been helping those living with developmental disabilities develop to their fullest potential. families. ACDS currently serves more than 1,500 people through home based and clinical Early Intervention, preschool special education, respite and recreation programs for children, teens, and adults, Brokerage/Self Direction and Fiscal Intermediary Services, day habilitation, and eight supervised group homes.

Shari Prinstein is associated with the ACDS

Anton Media Group Staff

