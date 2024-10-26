69th annual Chrysanthemum show at Farmingdale’s Pottery Shed

Calling all Chrysanthemum growers; Starkie Bros. Garden Center will again be the site of the Long Island Chrysanthemum Show.

The 69th Annual Show will be held in the Pottery Shed at Starkie Bros Garden Center, 721 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY – open to the public for viewing, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

“These are not your mother’s Chrysanthemums!,” exclaimed John Capobianco of the Long Island Chrysanthemum Society. “These mums cannot be bought 3 for $20.00 at the local supermarket.”

The majority of mums in the competition will be giants. The minimum size of the bloom to get into the competition is 4”, and some are up to 11” across.

Amateur growers are encouraged to participate, and you do not have be a member of the society to compete. Simply bring your blooms to the Pottery Shed between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

The members of the Long Island Chrysanthemum Society will help you get your blooms labeled and on the show tables. Please know the name of the variety that you will be entering.

The awards presentation will begin on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:45 pm. Some blooms will be available to the public for a small donation to the Long Island Chrysanthemum Society.

For more information, please visit: www.limums.org, or call John Capobianco at (516) 263-2717.