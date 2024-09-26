56 Jericho students recognized by National Merit program

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognized 56 Jericho high schoolers. 23 students were named semifinalists, and 33 students were named commended students.

Students qualified for this based on their performance on the 2023 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The district’s semifinalists include Shi-Tao Chang, Justin Chen, Ryan Cheung, Katie-Jiwoo Choi, Vishrut Goyal, Misha Guija, Lilly Horowitz, Michael Jiao, Lisa Jin, Edeline Jung, Safir Khandaker, David Kim-Shoemaker, Michelle Liu, Samyra Mahiba, Agastya Mittal, Max Scharf, Gabrielle Shahaf, Madeline Shek, Ashlyn Thitibordin, Vincent Yang, Jerry Zhang, Leo Zhao and Lydia Zhou.

Commended Students include Bhavika Bhasin, Jeevan Bindra, Jun Ru Chen, Caleb Kao, Neel Khurana, Abraham Kil, Junseong Lee, Katherine Lee, Kayce Lee, Kyle Lee, Keith Leung, Shubhan Mehta, Dennis Min, Shriya Prashad, Al Qasemi, Wentao Ren, Rishul Sharma, Victoria Silva, Rayieshma Sundar, Keita Takahashi, Sophia Tarasenko, Anvit Vemuri, Kimberly Wang, Xiaotang Wang, Ivan Wong, Sophia Xia, Elaine Zhang, Kyle Zhang, Bryan Zhao, Darwin, Zhao, Matthew Zhao, Sunny-Jiaxing Zhao and Christopher Zhu.

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognized 16,000 high schoolers nationwide as semifinalists, which is less than 1% of the nation’s seniors, according to the school district.

As a semifinalist, students have the opportunity to compete for 6,870 National Merit scholarships, which total nearly $26 million.

To qualify as a finalist, students must maintain high academic performance, receive letters of recommendation by district officials, write an essay and earn a qualifying SAT or ACT score.

Information provided by the Jericho School District