20th annual Syosset Street Fair expects its largest crowd yet

The Syosset Street Fair will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year on Sunday, Sept. 29. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and both Jackson Avenue and Underhill Boulevard will be closed for the fair.

“It’s grown quite a bit,” said Russell Green, president of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

Over 200 vendors and food trucks will be present, as well as two entertainment stations with live performances and a children’s play zone.

The fair is “expecting the largest crowd ever,” Green said.

He said that this year, he’s anticipating over 10,000 people. He said this is the second year they have closed the two streets. In the past, only Jackson Ave. has been shut down.

Green has been the president of the Syosset-Woodbury chamber for four years and has been a member of the chamber since 2018. He has attended the street fair since 2017.

Green said that he estimates participation to have tripled in the past seven years.

This year, the fair’s footprint is sold out, which is a testament to the community’s involvement. The chamber has had to turn away vendors, which it hasn’t done in previous years.

“We want to support all the local businesses in the community,” Green said.

Green said that the chamber takes applications early in the year to accommodate interest and support the influx of fair participants.

Vendors will be on either side of the street, and there will also be a row in the middle. This change was made to accommodate the growing number of applications the chamber received.

She said vendors will offer arts and crafts, gifts, and services. Over 15 food trucks will also be in attendance.

This event is a “major Nassau County community event,” Green said.

Green said that as the fair has expanded, vendors from outside the Syosset-Woodbury community have joined the line-up. The community can expect to see vendors from the entire county.

Live music will be at the fair, with local high schools performing musical numbers to showcase student talent.

“This year, 5% of proceeds from the street fair and all money raised from raffle prizes at the Chamber Booth will go to our two charity partners, Tempo Group and The Children’s Orchestra Society,” said Racaniello, chairperson of the 2024 Street Fair.

“The street fair is our most important event of the year,” Green said.